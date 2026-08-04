Pirates add several new arms at the trade deadline

PITTSBURGH — The Pirates were busy ahead of the trade deadline on Monday, with one clear focus: relief pitching.

Channel 11 already told you about the Bucs’ trade with the Mets for reliever Luke Weaver.

But that’s not the only new arm the team got.

The Pirates also acquired reliever Kirby Yates from the Angels and Lake Bachar from the Marlins, both in exchange for prospects.

They also brought in Triple-A pitcher Andrew Moore from the Padres in exchange for Hunter Stratton.

Pirates General Manager Ben Cherington says he is happy with what he was able to do at the trade deadline.

“You know we believe this team can win games and make a push into October,” he said. “And the bullpen is an area we intended to strengthen and feel good about. The individual pitchers coming onto the team, felt like the prices we paid made sense and we’re going to look forward to getting to know all these guys and seeing them come together...”

Our partners at PGHBaseballNOW analyzed the Pirates’ trades and gave the team an overall ‘B’ grade for its deadline day moves. Click here to read the full breakdown.

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