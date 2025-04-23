Pirates announce how to get your Paul Skenes bobblehead if you were at Saturday’s game

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Pirates have released details on how fans can get their Paul Skenes bobbleheads.

20,000 bobbleheads were going to be given to fans on Saturday’s game at PNC Park and they went quickly as a line of people stretched across the Roberto Clemente Bridge.

In response, the Pirates promised to give all fans who scanned into the game a rookie card bobblehead of their own.

Bar codes have to MLB Ballpark App accccounts for every ticket that was scanned in. Those tickets will act as vouchers to claim the bobbleheads.

Fans who used paper tickets need to reach out to the Pirates over the phone by calling 1-800-BUY-BUCS or via email at talkback@pirates.com.

A time and place for the distribution is yet to be determined.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group