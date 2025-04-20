Pittsburgh Pirates giving Paul Skenes bobbleheads to all fans who came to Saturday’s game

PITTSBURGH — Every fan who attended the Pittsburgh Pirates game on Saturday is now able to receive a Paul Skenes bobblehead.

The bobbleheads were originally supposed to be given to the first 20,000 people to enter PNC Park but the lines to get them stretched across the Roberto Clemente Bridge.

The Pittsburgh Pirates said owner Bob Nutting saw those lines.

The organization said they wanted all of the fans who came to the game to get one.

An electronic voucher will be sent to anyone who scanned into the game and details will soon be sent to them on how to get their bobblehead.

