Pirates announce lineup of 6 business its highlighting throughout 2025 season

PITTSBURGH — The Pirates announced the six local businesses it’s spotlighting throughout the 2025 season as part of a small business program.

Each business was selected through the Going to Bat for Small Business Program, and they were all chosen by a special committee for their positive impact on the region. This season’s winners are:

Casey Droege Cultural Productions: A community-focused arts programming offering commercial art consulting services.

These businesses were awarded a marketing package valued up to $100,000 and an additional $5,000 grant. The Pirates will also help boost brand awareness for the businesses by leveraging its public platform.

“We are proud to support these local small businesses. They are the backbone of our local neighborhoods. Their success is a critical part of Pittsburgh’s success,” Pirates Chairman Bob Nutting said.

Going to Bat for Small Business Program began in 2020 to help businesses struggling due to the COVID-19 pandemic and have directed more than $3 million dollars in marketing assets to area small businesses over the past five years.

