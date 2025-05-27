Pirates blanked for 9th time; Braxton Ashcraft has strong debut vs. Diamondbacks

This article originally appeared onPGHBaseballNOW.com.

Pittsburgh Pirates pitching prospect Braxton Ashcraft made his MLB debut in their 5-0 loss to the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field on Memorial Day.

How We Got There

The Diamondbacks (27-27) scored twice in the second inning — one on a Tim Tawa sacrifice fly and the other on Ketel Marte’s RBI single.

Eugenio Suárez hit a solo home run off Andrew Heaney in the third and Josh Naylor turned on a fastball up out of the zone for a two-run home run the following inning.

Click here to read more from PGHBaseballNOW.com.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group