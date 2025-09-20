Pirates blow lead, can’t return the favor in 4-3 loss to Athletics

PITTSBURGH — This article originally appeared on PGHBaseballNOW.com.

The Pirates blew a 3-0 lead against the Athletics at PNC Park on Friday, Sept. 19, then came 90 feet away from returning the favor in the ninth inning. Instead, Tommy Pham double play sent them home empty handed.

The Pirates (65-89) took a 1-0 lead just four pitches into the game after Jared Triolo reached via error and Spencer Horwitz smoked a double off the Clemente Wall. Bryan Reynolds kept the line moving with an RBI single, eventually coming around to score on a Nick Gonzales sacrifice fly.

Although he needed to work around two Pirates singles in the second inning and a Reynolds double in the fifth, Athletics starter Luis Severino managed to blank Pittsburgh from there.

Pirates’ starting pitcher Mitch Keller, on the other hand, retired the first 11 batters he faced before allowing a solo home run to rookie first baseman and All-Star Nick Kurtz. Keller began to labor, allowing a single and a two out walk in the fifth to set up Lawrence Butler’s go-ahead home run, a three-run shot to right-center.

