Pirates Break Out to Beat Tigers; Horwitz and Reynolds and Pham, Oh My

PITTSBURGH — This article originally appeared on PGHBaseballNOW.com.

The Pittsburgh Pirates’ trio of Spencer Horwitz, Bryan Reynolds and Tommy Pham combined for nine hits and six RBI in the team’s 8-5 win over the Detroit Tigers at PNC Park on Tuesday night.

How We Got There

Spencer Horwitz doubled home a pair in the bottom of the second to give the Pirates (41-61) an early lead off All-Star Casey Mize (9-4)

In the bottom of the third, Oneil Cruz took advantage of a Zach McKinstry throwing error and hustled home from second base to put the Pirates ahead 3-0.

Reynolds and Pham hit back-to-back RBI singles in the fourth. Two innings later, Reynolds delivered another RBI single before Pham drove in his second run of the game with on a double to left. Ke’Bryan Hayes capped off the three-run sixth with an RBI single.

