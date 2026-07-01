Pirates can’t solve Sánchez, fall 8-0 in Bubba Chandler’s longest start

PHILADELPHIA — This article originally appeared on PGHBaseballNOW.com.

The Pittsburgh Pirates fell back to .500 on Tuesday, losing 8-0 in Philadelphia at the hands of likely All-Star Cristopher Sánchez. Pirates rookie Bubba Chandler pitched into the seventh inning for the first time in his young career but started to struggle late… a recipe for disaster against the steady Sánchez.

Esmerlyn Valdez stayed hot at the plate, reaching base three times and accounting for nearly half the Pirates’ baserunners.

Scoring Plays

Bottom 2nd, 2-0 PHI: The Phillies (48-38) loaded the bases with two away in the second, setting up two runners to come home on a Justin Crawford single that just missed Jared Triolo’s outstretched glove.

Bottom 7th, 5-0 PHI: Philadelphia got to Bubba Chandler (3-8) in his final inning of work. Gabriel Rincones Jr. drew a leadoff walk, then pinch-runner Derek Hill took second on a bunt. Trea Turner doubled, plating Hill, and Kyle Schwarber chased Chandler from the game with a single.

Isaac Mattson allowed both inherited runners to cross via a Bryce Harper single and a Brandon Marsh groundout, tagging Chandler for five earned runs.

Bottom 8th, 8-0 PHI: Crawford singled home a run with two away in the eighth, then Turner hit a two-run bomb on the following pitch.

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