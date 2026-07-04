Pirates Celebrate America’s 250th with 7-1 win in Washington

This article originally appeared on PGHBaseballNOW.

The Pittsburgh Pirates got their earliest start in 31 years on Saturday, July 4, but their offense didn’t have any trouble waking up on time in a 7-1 win over the Nationals in Washington. The Pirates (45-45) scored five runs over the first two innings and coasted to victory on the strength of 5.2 strong innings from right-hander Braxton Ashcraft.

Key Moment

Pittsburgh made the most of their bases-loaded opportunity in the second inning, leaping back in front after their lead evaporated the previous frame.

Player of the Game

Braxton Ashcraft churned through 5.2 innings and allowed just one run, a homer on the first pitch he threw. Ashcraft fanned seven batters across 94 pitches (62 strikes).

Stat to Know

With two steals on Saturday, Konnor Griffin has 19 steals through his first 58 MLB games. The fastest Pirate to reach 20 career steals in the Modern Era was Doug Baird, who achieved the feat in his 60th game in 1915.

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