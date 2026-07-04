Police respond to Rivers Casino following threat, 11 Investigates sources say

PITTSBURGH — A threat against Rivers Casino led to a massive police response Friday evening.

11 Investigates law enforcement sources said police responded to the casino following a threat involving a van with pipe bombs and a shooting.

No shots had been fired, but police were investigating a van behind the casino, sources said.

Around 9:30 p.m., sources confirmed to us that nothing had been found in the van, and K-9 units were in the process of clearing the parking garage.

Our crew on scene saw a heavy police presence at the casino. Workers started going back inside just after 9 p.m.

Check back for updates on this developing story.

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