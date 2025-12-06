Pirates claim former top prospect from Giants

PITTSBURGH — This article originally appeared on PGHBaseballNOW.com.

The Pittsburgh Pirates claimed outfielder Marco Luciano, a one-time top prospect, off waivers from the San Francisco Giants.

The No. 2 prospect in the 2018 international class, Luciano signed with the Giants for $2.6 million. He peaked as high as the 13th-best prospect in baseball by MLB Pipeline entering the 2022 season.

Luciano’s status as a prospect has yet to translate to MLB results. In 41 games with the Giants between the 2023-24 seasons, the native of the Dominican Republic slashed .217/.286/.304 with eight doubles, one triple and three RBI.

The 24-year-old spent the entire 2025 season with Triple-A Sacramento and slashed .214/.335/.413 with 21 doubles, a triple, 23 home runs, 66 RBI and 10 steals. His 23 homers ranked fifth in the Pacific Coast League while his 85 walks ranked season.

In six minor-league seasons, Luciano carries a .246/.355/.445 batting line with 86 doubles, nine triples, 88 home runs, 297 RBI and 35 steals in 500 games.

