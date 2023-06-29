Local

Pirates come back to sweep Padres with 5-4 win

By Griffin Floyd - Sports Now Group Pittsburgh

Jared Triolo Pittsburgh Pirates' Jared Triolo (19) celebrates with Rodolfo Castro (14) after they both scored on a single by Jack Suwinski off San Diego Padres relief pitcher Tim Hill during the seventh inning of a baseball game in Pittsburgh, Thursday, June 29, 2023. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar) (Gene J. Puskar/AP)

By Griffin Floyd - Sports Now Group Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Pirates secured a series sweep of the San Diego Padres on Thursday, coming back from a 4-0 deficit to win 5-4.

Playing under smoky skies that pushed back the first pitch by 45 minutes, the Pirates’ rookie first round picks came up clutch in the comeback win.

Singles from Padres’ first baseman Jake Cronenworth and right fielder Rougned Odor put runners at the corners in the second. Second baseman Ha-Seong Kim plated a run with a sacrifice fly and center fielder Trent Grisham yanked a home run to right-center to make it 3-0.

Read the full story from our partners at Sports Now Group Pittsburgh.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

  • CODE RED: Fog, haze to start the day as smoke from Canadian wildfires settles over area
  • Code Red: Wildfire smoke creates air quality concerns for Western Pennsylvania
  • Armstrong County woman wins $1,000 per week for life on lottery scratch-off
  • VIDEO: 2 juveniles, Port Authority police officer hospitalized after crash on East Busway
  • DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
    • TOP STORIES FROM CHANNEL 11 NEWS

    ©2023 Cox Media Group

    Most Read