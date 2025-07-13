Pirates come through late, snap skid with close win over Twins

This article originally appeared on PGHBaseballNOW.com.

The Pittsburgh Pirates salvaged a brutal road trip and snapped an eight-game losing streak by edging the Minnesota Twins 2-1 on Sunday afternoon at Target Field.

Tommy Pham whacked his fourth home run of the season to put the Pirates (39-58) up 1-0 in the second.

Byron Buxton evened the score the following inning with an RBI double off Pirates starter Mitch Keller.

The score remained tied until the top of the ninth inning, when Spencer Horwitz brought home a run with a sharp groundout to second while the bases were loaded with one. The Pirates loaded the bases on three-straight hits off Jhoan Durán (5-4).

David Bednar converted his 13th save in as many tries in a scoreless ninth. Dennis Santana (3-2) was the winning pitcher after handling the eighth.

