Pirates, David Bednar lose duel with Cubs’ Mt. Lebanon alumni Ian Happ

The Pittsburgh Pirates fell 3-2 to the Chicago Cubs in ten innings on Sunday, June 13, dropping the game and the series on a walk-off hit from Steel City native Ian Happ. David Bednar, who grew up with Happ in Mt. Lebanon, a southern suburb of Pittsburgh, blew the save.

After scoring two runs on three hits in the first inning, the Pirates’ (29-44) offense managed just one hit the rest of the way, never advancing a runner past first base. Even with an automatic runner on second in extra innings, weak contact gave Pittsburgh no chance of scratching a run across.

During the bottom of the tenth inning, manager Don Kelly elected to intentionally walk Chicago star Kyle Tucker, a pinch-hitter, to set up a double play opportunity. Instead, the Cubs worked a double steal, then won on Happ’s single to right over a five man infield trying to set up a play at the plate.

After the Pirates’ first inning rally — singles from Oneil Cruz, Nick Gonzales and Spencer Horwitz made it 1-0, then an Alexander Canario ground out added another run.

