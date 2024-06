PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh Pirates pitcher David Bednar and his wife Casey are expecting their first child.

The couple shared the exciting news on social media over the weekend.

“God is good,” the post reads. “Baby Bednar coming soon.”

The Bednar’s received congratulatory comments from current and former Pirates players and family members.

