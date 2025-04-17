Pirates down Nats as Falter faces minimum; Cruz blasts slam after benches clear

PITTSBURGH — This article originally appeared on PGHBaseballNOW.com.

There were some fireworks between the Pittsburgh Pirates and Washington Nationals at PNC Park on Wednesday night, and they weren’t provided by Zambelli.

Shortly after the benches cleared in the bottom of the seventh inning, Oneil Cruz blasted a home run to right field to blow the game open in a 6-1 victory for the Pirates (7-12).

Davis was also responsible for the Pirates’ second run with a groundout to third off Javier López in the seventh inning. Isiah Kiner-Falefa led off the inning with a single and moved up to third on an Enmanuel Valdez base hit to right with no outs.

Later in the inning, López threw a pitch up near Andrew McCutchen’s head and the Pirates’ right fielder had to quickly jump out of the way. After the two exchanged words, the benches cleared and López was ejected from the game.

