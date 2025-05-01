Pirates drop series with Cubs; Skenes shelled for three homers

PITTSBURGH — This article originally appeared on PGHBaseballNOW.com.

The Pittsburgh Pirates fell 8-3 to the Chicago Cubs on Thursday, May 1, dropping the game and the series after Paul Skenes allowed a trio of home runs in the fifth inning.

Although Skenes wasn’t at his sharpest — just 57 percent of his pitches went for strikes, down from an average of 66 percent on the season — Pirates (12-20) took a 2-0 lead after three innings thanks to a Bryan Reynolds home run and an RBI double from Oneil Cruz.

Chicago got to Skenes in the fifth inning, however, charging him with a trio of solo home runs, then the Cubs built on their lead in the seventh with a two-run homer from Seiya Suzuki, his second of the game. While the Pirates put together a comeback attempt in the eighth inning, they managed just one run after putting two runners in scoring position with no outs.

Click here to read more from PGHBaseballNOW.com.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group