Pirates erase 6-run deficit but fall to Dbacks in extras, lose ground in Wild Card race

PITTSBURGH — This article originally appeared on PGHBaseballNOW.com.

The Pirates stormed back to erase a six-run deficit but fell to the Diamondbacks 8-7 in 12 innings on Tuesday night at PNC Park.

Scoring Plays

Top 1st, 1-0 ARZ: Geraldo Perdomo tripled off the right field wall and Gabriel Moreno brought him home via a groundout to second base against Bubba Chandler.

Top 2nd, 3-0 ARZ: Tim Tawa plated a run on a fielder’s choice to short and Corbin Carroll hit a sharp grounder that ate up second baseman Brandon Lowe, resulting in another run for the Diamondbacks (56-52) on an RBI single.

Top 3rd, 4-0 ARZ: Nolan Arenado tacked on another run with an RBI single to left field.

Top 4th, 5-0 ARZ: A Lowe error at second base on a Perdomo grounder allowed Ryan Waldschmidt to score from second base.

Top 6th, 6-0 ARZ: With the bases loaded and one out, Moreno legged out a double play ball to extend Arizona’s lead against Isaac Mattson.

Bottom 8th, 6-3 ARZ: The Pirates (55-53) finally woke up in the eighth inning by striking for three runs against Diamondbacks reliever Ryan Thompson. Ryan O’Hearn got Pittsburgh on the board with an RBI double to right. Two batters later, Endy Rodríguez plated another with a base hit up the middle, and Marcell Ozuna followed with an RBI infield single.

Bottom 9th, 6-6 ARZ: After Jake Mangum doubled to start the inning, Brandon Lowe and Bryan Reynolds hit back-to-back home runs off Paul Sewald to erase the six-run deficit and tie the game.

Top 10th, 7-6 ARZ: With runners on the corners and one out, Ildemaro Vargas hit a sharp grounder to Jared Triolo at shortstop. The ball took a high hop, and Triolo was charged with an error, allowing Tyler Locklear to score from second against Gregory Soto.

Bottom 10th, 7-7: Rodríguez moved from second to third on a Tyler Callihan sacrifice bunt and scored when Triolo hit a grounder to first base which was bobbled by Tyler Locklear. Kevin Ginkel was on the mound.

Top 12th, 8-7 ARZ: James McCann drove in the game-winning run with an RBI single to right off Wilber Dotel (1-3).

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