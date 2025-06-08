Pirates finally on a winning streak; complete sweep against Phillies on McCutchen’s late hit

PITTSBURGH — This article originally appeared on PGHBaseballNOW.com.

Paul Skenes delivered another excellent start and Andrew McCutchen brought home the game-winning run for the Pittsburgh Pirates in their 2-1 win over the Philadelphia Phillies to complete the weekend sweep at PNC Park.

Jared Triolo put the Pirates (26-40) ahead 1-0 in the bottom of the second with an RBI double to right-center field.

The lead didn’t last long, however, as the Phillies (37-28) tied the game in the top of the third. Rafael Marchán doubled to right field. Pirates second baseman Nick Gonzales threw to second but the ball kicked away far enough to allow Brandon Marsh to score from third base.

With nobody out in the eighth inning, Andrew McCutchen broke his bat on a single to shallow right field, allowing Oneil Cruz to score the go-ahead run from second base.

