Pirates let Falter’s gem slip away, leave 10 runners stranded in loss to Padres

Bailey Falter gave the Pittsburgh Pirates an excellent start, but it went to waste in a 2-1 loss to the San Diego Padres at PNC Park on Saturday night.

How We Got There

Oneil Cruz broke a scoreless tie in the bottom of the second inning by ripping a 118.4 mph single that ticked off the glove of second baseman Jose Iglesias and landed in right-center.

The Padres (21-11) didn’t find the scoreboard against Falter until the seventh inning, when Manny Machado hit a one-out solo home run to left field to tie the game 1-1. Prior to the home run, Falter had only allowed one hit.

