Pirates mowed down by starter making debut but rally to defeat Red Sox; Skenes back to .500

Making his MLB debut, Payton Stumbo shut the Pittsburgh Pirates down through five innings, but the boys in black and gold rallied to defeat the Boston Red Sox 4-2 at Fenway Park on Friday night.

With two on and two outs in the fourth, Ceddanne Rafaela hit a dribbler that got past Paul Skenes (9-9). Third baseman Isiah Kiner-Falefa fielder the ball and tried to make a play but delivered an errant throw to first base, allowing Masataka Yoshida to score from second.

The Red Sox (75-61) added another in the fifth inning on Roman Anthony’s solo home run to right field.

Back-to-back singles with one out in the sixth finally knocked Tolle out of the game, which is when the Pirates (60-76) started their comeback. Facing reliever Greg Weissert, Tommy Pham doubled home a pair to tie the game. Andrew McCutchen followed with an RBI double, his second two-bagger of the game.

