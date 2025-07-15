Pirates’ Oneil Cruz Electrifies in Home Run Derby; One Measures 513 Feet

ATLANTA — This article originally appeared on PGHBaseballNOW.com.

Pittsburgh Pirates center fielder Oneil Cruz entered the Home Run Derby in Atlanta as one of the favorites to win it all. He did not disappoint in round one.

Cruz was the fourth player to get his turn after the Nationals’ James Wood (16 home runs) the A’s Brent Rooker (17) and the Rays’ Junior Caminero (21). Fittingly for a Pirates’ player, Cruz ended his round tied for the lead with 21 home runs.

Cruz got off to a hot start, hitting home runs on each of his first few swings. Cruz’s eighth home run of the round was the most impressive. The blast measured a staggering 513 feet and had an exit velocity of 118 mph.

THINGS ARE GETTING OUT OF HAND 🤯



ONEIL CRUZ HITS THIS BASEBALL 513 FEET and 118 MPH 🚀 pic.twitter.com/2mtVUCSyEn — MLB (@MLB) July 15, 2025

