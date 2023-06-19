Local

Pirates open new retail store at PNC Park

By WPXI.com News Staff

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Pirates have just opened a new retail store at PNC Park that they say will give fans a unique experience.

The new Pirates Clubhouse Store was the result of a partnership between the Pirates and Fanatics and is located on Federal Street.

There is a wide variety of new features including stations where fans can create customized Topps baseball cards or personalized jerseys.

The store sells Pirates merch and apparel from Nike, Mitchell & Ness and WinCraft. It was designed to be more than double space of the previous store to make room for the extra work.

The interior design takes inspiration from Pittsburgh, including some large yellow beams that are similar to the city’s famous bridges. LED lights are used to light the inside.

The store officially opened at PNC Park on Monday.

