Pirates pitcher Paul Skenes named 2024 National League Rookie of the Year

Major League Baseball announced Pirates pitcher Paul Skenes is the 2024 National League Rookie of the Year.

Skenes won out over the Brewers’ Jackson Chourio and the Padres’ Jackson Merrill.

The highly anticipated pitching prospect made his MLB debut with the Pirates in May and pitched 133 innings in 23 games, finishing with a record of 11-3.

He’s the first rookie pitcher to record at least 170 strikeouts and a sub-2.00 ERA since earned runs became official in 1913 and was the first rookie pitcher to start the All-Start game in 29 years.

Skenes is also nominated for the National League Cy Young Award. The winner of that award will be announced on Wednesday.

