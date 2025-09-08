Pirates pitcher Paul Skenes sets new strikeout campaign goal in support of Gary Sinise Foundation

PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh Pirates phenom pitcher Paul Skenes has surpassed his $100,000 fundraising goal for the Gary Sinise Foundation through his strikeout campaign during the 2025 MLB season.

Skenes, a two-time All-Star and reigning National League Rookie of the Year who has a strong connection to the military from his time at the Air Force Academy, pledged to donate $100 for every strikeout he records this season. With the support of fans and brand partners, he has now set a new goal of raising $150,000 for the foundation, which supports veterans, first responders and their families.

“I couldn’t be more grateful to fans and brand partners for joining me in my strikeout campaign to benefit the Gary Sinise Foundation this season. The support has truly been incredible,” Paul Skenes said.

“Paul stepping up to the plate over the last two years to help so many first responders and servicemembers, along with their families, through the Gary Sinise Foundation has made an impact we have certainly felt across the country,” said Actor and Humanitarian Gary Sinise.

This season, he has achieved a 1.98 ERA and 195 strikeouts, continuing his dominance in the league. In his last start, Skenes tossed six shutout innings, contributing to his impressive career ERA of 1.97 through his first 52 starts, the lowest in the live-ball era.

