Pirates place Henry Davis on concussion IL, call up Jason Delay

The Pittsburgh Pirates placed catcher Henry Davis on the 7-day concussion injury list before Saturday night’s game against the Colorado Rockies in Denver. Catcher Jason Delay was recalled from Triple-A Indianapolis.

Davis was removed from Friday’s night 5-2 victory over the Rockies with concussion-like symptoms in the seventh inning.

Davis has struggled with the Pirates this season, hitting just .153/.267/.235 with one home run in 29 games. He also has minus-2 defensive runs saved.

