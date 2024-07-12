Local

Pirates Preview: 1 more series before All-Star break

By Danny Demilio, Sports Now Group Pittsburgh

Andrew McCutchen Pittsburgh Pirates' Andrew McCutchen against the San Francisco Giants during the fifth inning of a baseball game Friday, April 26, 2024, in San Francisco. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez) (Godofredo A. Vásquez/AP)

CHICAGO — This article originally appeared on PittsburghBaseballNOW.com.

The Pittsburgh Pirates squeaked out a 1-0 win over the Milwaukee Brewers in the rubber match on Thursday thanks to a dominant start from Paul Skenes.

Skenes pitched seven innings, didn’t allow a hit, walked one and struck out 11 batters. His battery mate, Yasmani Grandal, was responsible for driving in the Bucs’ lone run.

The Pirates (45-48) will now head to the South Side of Chicago to take on the White Sox (27-68) in the final series before the break.

    Most Read