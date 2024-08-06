Local

Pirates Preview: Another Important Series as Padres Come to Pittsburgh

By Danny Demilio, Sports Now Group Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH — This article originally appeared on PittsburghBaseballNOW.com.

The Pittsburgh Pirates came up short in Sunday’s rubber match against the Arizona Diamondbacks, falling 6-5.

Paul Skenes allowed two runs in 5.1 innings and was in line for the win, but Joc Pederson hit a three-run home run off of Colin Holderman to lift Arizona to victory.

After an off day on Monday to reset, the Pirates will start another crucial series with the San Diego Padres on Tuesday night.

