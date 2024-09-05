Local

Pirates Preview: Back home to start long homestand

By Danny Demilio, Sports Now Group Pittsburgh

Bailey Falter Pittsburgh Pirates pitcher Bailey Falter delivers against the Cincinnati Reds in the first inning of a baseball game, Friday, Aug. 23, 2024, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Barry Reeger) (Barry Reeger/AP)

By Danny Demilio, Sports Now Group Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH — This article originally appeared on PittsburghBaseballNOW.com.

The Pittsburgh Pirates were no-hit by three Chicago Cubs pitchers in a 12-0 loss at Wrigley Field on Wednesday night.

Shota Imanaga threw seven no-hit innings and relievers Nate Pearson and Porter Hodge finished the job for Chicago.

After an ugly loss, the Pirates (65-74) have a quick turnaround to start a 10-game homestand with the Washington Nationals (62-77) on Thursday night.

Click here to read more from PittsburghBaseballNOW.com.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

  • Former UPMC Children’s Hospital doctor charged with child sex crimes
  • Kamala Harris to stay in Pittsburgh while preparing for Presidential debate with Trump
  • Mother reveals panicked text messages between her, son during Georgia school shooting
  • VIDEO: Underwater drone will help divers in Allegheny County limit time spent in water
  • DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
    • TOP STORIES FROM CHANNEL 11 NEWS

    ©2024 Cox Media Group

    0
    Comments on this article
    0

    Most Read