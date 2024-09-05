Pirates Preview: Back home to start long homestand

PITTSBURGH — This article originally appeared on PittsburghBaseballNOW.com.

The Pittsburgh Pirates were no-hit by three Chicago Cubs pitchers in a 12-0 loss at Wrigley Field on Wednesday night.

Shota Imanaga threw seven no-hit innings and relievers Nate Pearson and Porter Hodge finished the job for Chicago.

After an ugly loss, the Pirates (65-74) have a quick turnaround to start a 10-game homestand with the Washington Nationals (62-77) on Thursday night.

