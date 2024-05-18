Pirates Preview: Bucs Face Star Rookie Shota Imanaga for First Time

CHICAGO — This article originally appeared on PittsburghBaseballNOW.com.

Backed by six no-hit innings from rookie Paul Skenes, the Pittsburgh Pirates cruised to a 9-3 victory over the Chicago Cubs on Friday afternoon.

Skenes allowed only one batter to reach on a one-out walk in the fifth inning and struck out 11 in a dominating effort for his first major-league win.

The Pirates’ offense collected 15 hits which included home runs from Jared Triolo and Andrew McCutchen. Pittsburgh has hit at least one home run in seven-straight games.

The Pirates (21-25) have a chance to clinch a series win against the Cubs (25-21) on Saturday afternoon, the third of four games at Wrigley Field.

Click here to read more from PittsburghBaseballNOW.com.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group