Pirates Preview: Bucs go for series win against Brewers

The Pittsburgh Pirates held off a late charge from the Milwaukee Brewers for an 8-6 win at American Family Field on Monday night.

Bryan Reynolds had the first five-hit game of his career and Mitch Keller followed up his complete game with six-shutout innings and his first win against the Brewers.

On Tuesday, the Pirates (19-23) will go for their first series win against the Brewers (24-17) in Milwaukee since July 2022.

