Pirates Preview: Bucs go for series win against Brewers

By Danny Demilio, Sports Now Group Pittsburgh

Quinn Priester FILE PHOTO. Pittsburgh Pirates pitcher Quinn Priester throws to a San Francisco Giants batter during the first inning of a baseball game Friday, April 26, 2024, in San Francisco. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez) (Godofredo A. Vásquez/AP)

MILWAUKEE — This article originally appeared on PittsburghBaseballNOW.com.

The Pittsburgh Pirates held off a late charge from the Milwaukee Brewers for an 8-6 win at American Family Field on Monday night.

Bryan Reynolds had the first five-hit game of his career and Mitch Keller followed up his complete game with six-shutout innings and his first win against the Brewers.

On Tuesday, the Pirates (19-23) will go for their first series win against the Brewers (24-17) in Milwaukee since July 2022.

