Pirates Preview: Bucs go for series win over rival Reds

PITTSBURGH — This article originally appeared on PGHBaseballNOW.com.

The Pittsburgh Pirates snapped a four-game skid by edging the Cincinnati Reds 1-0 at PNC Park on Tuesday night.

Bailey Falter kept things rolling with 7.0-shutout innings and Bryan Reynolds’ RBI single was enough to seal the win. David Bednar converted his fourth save of the season.

The Pirates (16-33) will go for the series win over the Reds (25-25) in the rubber match on Wednesday afternoon.

LHP Andrew Heaney (2-3, 3.02 ERA) will start for the Pirates.

Heaney turned in another good effort in his last start when he held the Phillies to one run on four hits in 5.0 innings on Friday.

Click here to read more from PGHBaseballNOW.com.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group