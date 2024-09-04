Local

Pirates Preview: Bucs go for sweep at Wrigley Field

By Danny Demilio, Sports Now Group Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh Pirates Pittsburgh Pirates' Jared Triolo celebrates in the dugout after hitting a three-run home run against the Texas Rangers in the fourth inning of a baseball game, Monday, Aug. 19, 2024, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez) (Tony Gutierrez/AP)

By Danny Demilio, Sports Now Group Pittsburgh

CHICAGO — This article originally appeared on PittsburghBaseballNOW.com.

The Pittsburgh Pirates blanked the Chicago Cubs 5-0 on Tuesday for their second-straight win to start the series at Wrigley Field.

Paul Skenes navigated traffic and delivered five-shutout innings and Jared Triolo hit a late three-run home run to carry the Bucs to a win.

The Pirates (65-73) will look to complete the series sweep against the Cubs (71-68) in their final matchup of the season on Wednesday.

Click here to read more from PittsburghBaseballNOW.com.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

  • Driver injured while trying to stop school bus drifting down road with Pittsburgh students inside
  • Missing Pittsburgh teen located in Beaver County Jail using different name
  • 2 care workers accused of assaulting teenager with special needs
  • VIDEO: Homewood community gathers to remember girl killed while riding bike, call for safety changes
  • DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
    • TOP STORIES FROM CHANNEL 11 NEWS

    ©2024 Cox Media Group

    0
    Comments on this article
    0

    Most Read