Pirates Preview: Bucs go for sweep at Wrigley Field

CHICAGO — This article originally appeared on PittsburghBaseballNOW.com.

The Pittsburgh Pirates blanked the Chicago Cubs 5-0 on Tuesday for their second-straight win to start the series at Wrigley Field.

Paul Skenes navigated traffic and delivered five-shutout innings and Jared Triolo hit a late three-run home run to carry the Bucs to a win.

The Pirates (65-73) will look to complete the series sweep against the Cubs (71-68) in their final matchup of the season on Wednesday.

Click here to read more from PittsburghBaseballNOW.com.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group