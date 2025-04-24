Pirates Preview: Bucs look to break out brooms for first time this season

ANAHEIM — This article originally appeared on PGHBaseballNOW.com.

The Pittsburgh Pirates blanked the Los Angeles Angels 3-0 on Wednesday night to earn at least a series win at Angel Stadium.

Andrew Heaney allowed one base runner in 6.0 innings and Oneil Cruz hit a 463-foot home run in the win.

The Pirates (10-15) will go for their first series sweep in 2025 in the series finale against the Angels (11-12) on Thursday night.

Carmen Mlodzinski will make his fifth start of the season and will look for better results after struggling in three of his first four outings.

