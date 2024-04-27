Pirates Preview: Bucs, Pérez Looking to Bounce Back

SAN FRANCISCO — This article originally appeared on PittsburghBaseballNOW.com.

Quinn Priester had the best start of his career against the San Francisco Giants on Friday night, but the Pittsburgh Pirates were defeated 3-0.

Priester shutout San Francisco (13-14) across six innings pitched on three hits and struck out six batters, the second-most he’s had in a start in the big leagues.

Despite Priester’s best efforts, the Pirates (13-14) once again fell flat at the plate and David Bednar surrendered a three-run home run in the bottom of the ninth to Patrick Bailey.

The Pirates will look to get back to .500 on Saturday night.

