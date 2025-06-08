Pirates Preview: Can Bucs Complete the Sweep?

This article originally appeared onPGHBaseballNOW.com.

The Pittsburgh Pirates squeaked out a 2-1 win over the Philadelphia Phillies on Saturday at PNC Park.

Henry Davis hit the go-ahead home run and Isaac Mattson earned his first big-league win with an impressive performance out of the bullpen.

The Pirates (25-40) will try for the series sweep and their first three-game sweep of the season in the series finale against the Phillies (37-27) on Sunday afternoon.

