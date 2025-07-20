Pirates Preview: Can Bucs at Least Salvage Series vs. White Sox?

PITTSBURGH — This article originally appeared on PGHBaseballNOW.com.

The Pittsburgh Pirates were shellacked 10-4 by the Chicago White Sox on Saturday night for their second-straight loss.

The Pirates built a three-run lead, but the bullpen imploded and allowed eight runs over the final four innings. With the loss, the Pirates have lost 10 of their last 11 games.

The Pirates (39-60) will look to salvage their weekend series with the White Sox (34-65) on Sunday afternoon.

