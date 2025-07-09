Local

Pirates Preview: Can Bucs salvage series for first win on road trip?

By Danny Demilio, PGHBaseballNOW
Pirates Royals Baseball Pittsburgh Pirates' Oneil Cruz (15) crosses the plate past Kansas City Royals catcher Salvador Perez after hitting a solo home run during the fourth inning of a baseball game Tuesday, July 8, 2025, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel) (Charlie Riedel/AP)
The Pittsburgh Pirates were walked off 4-3 by Nick Loftin and the Kansas City Royals on Tuesday night at Kaufman Stadium.

Oneil Cruz and Nick Gonzales homered, while Mitch Keller delivered a quality start, but none of it was enough in their fifth-straight loss.

The Pirates (38-55) will try and salvage their series against the Royals (45-48) and snap their losing streak on Wednesday night.

