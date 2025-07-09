Pirates Preview: Can Bucs salvage series for first win on road trip?

The Pittsburgh Pirates were walked off 4-3 by Nick Loftin and the Kansas City Royals on Tuesday night at Kaufman Stadium.

Oneil Cruz and Nick Gonzales homered, while Mitch Keller delivered a quality start, but none of it was enough in their fifth-straight loss.

The Pirates (38-55) will try and salvage their series against the Royals (45-48) and snap their losing streak on Wednesday night.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group