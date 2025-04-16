Pirates Preview: Can Bucs Stop Slide vs. Nats on Wednesday?

PITTSBURGH — This article originally appeared on PGHBaseballNOW.com.

For the second time in three games, the Pittsburgh Pirates were shut out in a 3-0 loss to the Washington Nationals on Tuesday night at PNC Park.

After scoring a season-high 10 runs in the first game of the series, Nats starter Jake Irvin and two relievers held the Pirates to four hits and prevented a runner from reaching third base.

The Pirates (6-12) will look to prove that Monday night’s performance wasn’t an anomaly against the Nationals (7-10) on Wednesday night after losing four of their last five games.

