Pirates Preview: Can Bucs Strike Back Against Padres?

After a delay of close to three hours, the Pittsburgh Pirates fell 6-0 in the opening game of the series against the San Diego Padres on Tuesday night.

Bailey Falter went two innings before the rain came and knocked him out early. Four relievers combined to allow six runs while the Pirates were unable to push across a run against the Padres’ bullpen.

After a 1-3 start to a crucial homestand, the Pirates (56-56) will look for better results on Wednesday against the Padres (62-52).

