Pirates Preview: Finally, a Win. What Comes Next?

PITTSBURGH — This article originally appeared on PittsburghBaseballNOW.com.

The Pittsburgh Pirates snapped their six-game losing streak thanks to a 4-2 victory over the Milwaukee Brewers on Monday night at PNC Park.

Jared Jones continued his impressive rookie season with six strong innings for the Pirates (12-11) in the win. Andrew McCutchen led off the bottom of the first with a home run and Oneil Cruz drove in a pair of runs on a base hit the other way. Both players finished with three hits.

The Pirates will look to make it back-to-back wins over the Brewers (14-7) in the second game of their four-game series.

Click here to read more from PittsburghBaseballNOW.com.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group