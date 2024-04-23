Pirates Preview: Finally, a Win. What Comes Next?

Local

Jack Suwinski Connor Joe Pirates Pittsburgh Pirates' Jack Suwinski, center, celebrates with Connor Joe after both scored on a single by Oneil Cruz off Milwaukee Brewers relief pitcher Hoby Milner during the sixth inning of a baseball game in Pittsburgh, Monday, April 22, 2024. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar) (Gene J. Puskar/AP)

PITTSBURGH — This article originally appeared on PittsburghBaseballNOW.com.

The Pittsburgh Pirates snapped their six-game losing streak thanks to a 4-2 victory over the Milwaukee Brewers on Monday night at PNC Park.

Jared Jones continued his impressive rookie season with six strong innings for the Pirates (12-11) in the win. Andrew McCutchen led off the bottom of the first with a home run and Oneil Cruz drove in a pair of runs on a base hit the other way. Both players finished with three hits.

The Pirates will look to make it back-to-back wins over the Brewers (14-7) in the second game of their four-game series.

