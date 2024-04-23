Pirates Preview: Finally, a Win. What Comes Next?

PITTSBURGH — This article originally appeared on PittsburghBaseballNOW.com.
The Pittsburgh Pirates snapped their six-game losing streak thanks to a 4-2 victory over the Milwaukee Brewers on Monday night at PNC Park.
Jared Jones continued his impressive rookie season with six strong innings for the Pirates (12-11) in the win. Andrew McCutchen led off the bottom of the first with a home run and Oneil Cruz drove in a pair of runs on a base hit the other way. Both players finished with three hits.
The Pirates will look to make it back-to-back wins over the Brewers (14-7) in the second game of their four-game series.
