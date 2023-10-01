Local

Pirates Preview: At the finish line with game No. 162

By Danny Demilio

Andre Jackson FILE - Pittsburgh Pirates starting pitcher Andre Jackson delivers during the first inning of a baseball game against the Milwaukee Brewers in Pittsburgh, Tuesday, Sept. 5, 2023.

By Danny Demilio

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Pirates (75-86) were defeated 7-3 by the Miami Marlins (84-76) on Saturday and have dropped the first two games of their final series of the year.

For the Marlins, they clinched a postseason birth with the win and celebrated accordingly at PNC Park on the field and in the visitors’ clubhouse.

The Pirates will look to salvage the series on Sunday afternoon and end the 2023 regular season with a victory.

The first pitch is set for 3:05 p.m. ET.

