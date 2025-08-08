Pirates Preview: Keller looks to lead Bucs to another win vs. Reds

The Pittsburgh Pirates blanked the Cincinnati Reds 7-0 to open a four-game set at PNC Park.
Paul Skenes earned his third straight win after throwing six-scoreless innings while Henry Davis and Bryan Reynolds each homered to pace the offense.
The Pirates (50-66) will look to make it back-to-back wins against the Reds (60-56) to start the series on Friday night behind Mitch Keller.
