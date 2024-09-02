Local

Pirates Preview: Labor Day matchup against Cubs

By Danny Demilio, Sports Now Group Pittsburgh

CHICAGO — This article originally appeared on PittsburghBaseballNOW.com.

The Pittsburgh Pirates were the victim of a perfect game bid through six innings and dropped the rubber match against the Cleveland Guardians by a final score of 6-1.

Isiah Kiner-Falefa broke up Alex Cobb’s bid at perfection with a single to begin the seventh and scored the Pirates’ lone run again. Mitch Keller had another shaky start for Pittsburgh.

Up next, the Pirates (63-73) head to Wrigley Field for the start of a three-game series against the Cubs (71-66) on Monday, and a Happy Labor Day to all!

Click here to read more from PittsburghBaseballNOW.com.

