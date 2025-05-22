Pirates Preview: Mike Burrows makes first-career start vs. Brewers

PITTSBURGH — This article originally appeared on PGHBaseballNOW.com.

The Pittsburgh Pirates took a three-game series against the Cincinnati Reds with a 3-1 win on Wednesday afternoon.

Andrew Heaney held the Reds to one run in 5.0 innings while Henry Davis drove in the go-ahead run in the fourth as part of his first multi-hit game of the season.

Up next on the homestand, the Pirates (17-33) will host the Milwaukee Brewers (24-26) for the start of a four-game series on Thursday night.

RHP Mike Burrows (2025 debut) will start for the Pirates.

The Pirates recalled Burrows from Triple-A Indianapolis on Wednesday and optioned Carmen Mlodzinski.

At the time of his promotion, Burrows was 2-1 with a 2.51 ERA and 41 strikeouts in 32.1 innings. In four appearances this month, the right-hander posted a 1.02 ERA (2er/17.2ip).

Click here to read more from PGHBaseballNOW.com.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group