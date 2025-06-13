Pirates Preview: Paul Skenes’ Dominance Put to Test Vs. Division-Leading Cubs

This article originally appeared on PGHBaseballNOW.

The Pittsburgh Pirates were defeated 3-2 by the Chicago Cubs in the opening game of the series on Thursday night at Wrigley Field.

Andrew Heaney delivered a quality start but allowed a pair of home runs and the Pirates couldn’t push across the tying run with the bases loaded in the seventh.

The Pirates (28-42) will look to even their series against the Cubs (42-27) behind Paul Skenes on Friday afternoon.

Click here to read more from PGHBaseballNOW.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group