Local

Pirates Preview: Paul Skenes looks to halt Brewers streak

By Danny Demilio, PGHBaseballNOW.com
Diamondbacks Pirates Baseball FILE PHOTO: Pittsburgh Pirates pitcher Paul Skenes reacts after getting Arizona Diamondbacks' Adrian Del Castillo to fly out during the sixth inning of a baseball game Sunday, July 27, 2025, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Matt Freed) (Matt Freed/AP)
By Danny Demilio, PGHBaseballNOW.com

This article originally appeared onPGHBaseballNOW.com.

The Pittsburgh Pirates were defeated 7-1 by the Milwaukee Brewers in the first of a three-game series at American Family Field on Monday night.

Andrew Heaney continued to struggle and allowed six runs (five earned) in four innings, while former Pirate Jose Quintana got the win after throwing six strong innings.

Click here to read more from PGHBaseballNOW.com.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TOP STORIES FROM CHANNEL 11 NEWS

©2025 Cox Media Group

0

Most Read