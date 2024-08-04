Pirates Preview: Paul Skenes looks to lead Bucs to series win over Diamondbacks

PITTSBURGH — This article originally appeared on PittsburghBaseballNOW.com.

After dropping an exciting game on Friday, the Pittsburgh Pirates rebounded with a 4-2 win over the Arizona Diamondbacks on Saturday night at PNC Park.

Bryan Reynolds and Joey Bart each homered and the Pirates’ bullpen held Arizona to two runs in six innings after the game was interrupted by a rain delay.

With Paul Skenes on the mound, the Pirates (56-54) have a chance to earn a key series win against the Diamondbacks (59-52) in the series rubber match on Sunday afternoon.

