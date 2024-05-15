Pirates Preview: Pérez, Bucs look to win rubber match in Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE — This article originally appeared on PittsburghBaseballNOW.com.

One bad inning from Quinn Priester sunk the Pittsburgh Pirates 4-3 against the Milwaukee Brewers on Tuesday night.

Nick Gonzales hit his first home run of the year and Connor Joe stayed hot with a long ball but it wasn’t enough for the Bucs.

The Pirates (19-24) will go for a series win against the Brewers (25-17) on Wednesday afternoon before heading to Chicago for a series with the Cubs.

