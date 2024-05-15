Sports

Pirates Preview: Pérez, Bucs look to win rubber match in Milwaukee

By Danny Demilio, Sports Now Group Pittsburgh

Martín Pérez Pittsburgh Pirates pitcher Martín Pérez throws against the New York Mets during the first inning of a baseball game, Monday, April 15, 2024, in New York. (AP Photo/Noah K. Murray) (Noah K. Murray/AP)

MILWAUKEE — This article originally appeared on PittsburghBaseballNOW.com.

One bad inning from Quinn Priester sunk the Pittsburgh Pirates 4-3 against the Milwaukee Brewers on Tuesday night.

Nick Gonzales hit his first home run of the year and Connor Joe stayed hot with a long ball but it wasn’t enough for the Bucs.

The Pirates (19-24) will go for a series win against the Brewers (25-17) on Wednesday afternoon before heading to Chicago for a series with the Cubs.

