Pirates Preview: Rookie Jared Jones Gets Start Seeking Series Win

SAN FRANCISCO —

After losing on a walk-off on Friday night, the Pittsburgh Pirates won 4-3 in extra-innings over the San Francisco Giants at Oracle Park on Saturday.

Bryan Reynolds put the Pirates ahead in the 10th with a two-run homer and was followed by Ke’Bryan Hayes’ first long ball of the year, which proved to be a crucial insurance run in the one-run victory.

Rookie sensation Jared Jones will start for the Pirates (14-14) against the Giants (13-15) as the Bucs look for a series win on Sunday.

